Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Film Introduces Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwathama In This Hyped Sci-Fi Drama; See VIDEO

Amitabach Bachchan As Ashwatthama In Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever science fiction film being made in India with a humongous budget of about Rs 600 Crore and a stellar cast spanning Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood. The makers of the film boast of their casting which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others. The makers of the film have dropped an update about the character Amitabh Bachchan played in the film, which is set in the futuristic city of Kashi. The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, have been actively releasing publicity material and updates about the movie Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement

The filmmakers recently released a glimpse of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD showcasing Prabhas in the title role, and fans celebrated with great adulation. Prabhas' look as 'Bhairava,' sent his fans into a frenzy. The makers are working at lightning speed to complete the post-production and VFX works at the earliest, as there is mounting pressure from the buyers, fans, and other factors.

Advertisement