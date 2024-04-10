Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Locked? Prabhas' Prestigious Film's Official Announcement Will Be Out On THIS Date

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Update: Prabhas' upcoming futuristic science fiction drama titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' written and directed by Nag Ashwin is in the headlines back-to-back for its exciting updates. The movie which stars an ensemble and celebrated actors of Indian cinema- Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among others, Kalki 2898 AD is back with its release date update.

The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, have been actively releasing publicity material and updates about the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas' look as 'Bhairava,' sent his fans into a frenzy. The story will take place in the modern city of Kashi which was envisioned by the filmmaker, Nag Ashwin.

According to the latest updates available about Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, the film's talkie part and songs, the entire shooting has been wrapped up. Recently, the team returned from Italy where they shot. The movie's post-production works have also begun long ago and have been running simultaneously. However, with a little bit of VFX, RR, score, and other technical aspects are still underway.

The movie's OTT rights are also about to be sold off to either Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Kalki 2898 AD's OTT deal might fetch a mammoth of Rs 250 Crore, as per the rumours.

Kalki 2898 AD Release On May 30

After many speculations, the makers of the film announced May 9 as the sentimental release date. But, due to unforeseen delays in the post-production works of Kalki 2898 AD, the release was postponed. While some mentioned that the movie will hit the screens after the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, the latest buzz says otherwise.

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD movie will be released worldwide on May 30 in five languages amid sky-high expectations. The official announcement will be out on April 17, say sources.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor and Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.