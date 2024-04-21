Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Update: Prabhas Wants Release In July While Buyers Pressure For May 30? Deets HERE

Prabhas Wants Kalki 2898 AD Release In July? Prabhas, the pan-India star is shooting for his upcoming films and is awaiting the release of his much-hyped and costliest film ever made in India, 'KALKI 2898 AD,' under the direction of Nag Ashwin. Starring an ensemble cast like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others, the movie Kalki 2898 AD is in the news for its exciting back-to-back updates. The filming part of Kalki 2898 AD was completed except for a bit of a little post-production work.

Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date Update

Earlier it was officially announced the Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens theatrically on May 9, 2024, worldwide. However, due to unforeseen delays in the post-production works, especially VFX, the director and the producer want to take some more time and bring out a quality product, justifying the hype.

Accordingly, from May 9, the movie has been postponed to an unknown date. While it is believed that the official announcement will soon be out, speculations are rife that Kalki 2898 AD might hit the screens in June, after the general elections.

Prabhas Wants Kalki 2898 AD release in July?

Sources from inside the Tollywood industry suggest that Prabhas preferred the film to be released in July, to ensure ample time to meet the expectations. On the other hand, distributors and buyers of Kalki 2898 AD are insisting that the makers release the film on May 30, as it was highly rumoured before. In addition, there is also buzz that the producers of the film are looking for a release date of June 30. There is no official date zeroed in on as yet but fans are awaiting the update with bated breaths.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.