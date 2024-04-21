Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas Film's Prelude Release At ComicCon Mumbai At THIS Time Today; Full Details HERE

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Prelude Release At ComicCon Mumbai Today: All eyes are fixated on the 'Darling' star Prabhas' upcoming and highly-awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Written and directed by National award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 600 Crore.

Advertisement

With each passing day, every update about Kalki 2898 AD is making the fans excited. Recently, Kamal Haasan himself revealed that he will be seen in a guest appearance kind of role in the movie, which also led to many speculations about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement