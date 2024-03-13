Kiran Abbavaram & Rahasya Gorak Engaged Officially; First Images From Their Private Telugu Ceremony Are HERE

Kiran Abbavaram & Rahasya Gorak Are Engaged: Tollywood's one of the most promising actors from the new generation, Kiran Abbavaram, is now engaged. The actor exchanged the rings with his longtime girlfriend, actress Rahasya Gorak on March 13.

Both Rahasya and Kiran Abbavaram made their acting debut with Ravi Kiran Kola's directorial village-based romantic drama titled 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,' which was released to positive reviews in the year 2019.

After having known each other for about five years now, both actors have decided to make their relationship official by taking a big step. To get married, the duo first exchanged engagement rings in the presence of their family, relatives, and friends on March 13. The close-knit private engagement event, which happened in a traditional Telugu-style at a resort near Hyderabad saw the couple embarking on their special journey in life.

The news about the engagement was first reported on March 12 with many Tollywood journalists and PROs taking to their social media accounts to share the news. On the other hand, the rumours about their relationship came out a year and a half ago when Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya posted individual pictures from the same spot where they holidayed, in Kashmir. Netizens quickly pointed out at them for the same and they were believed to be dating. In a recent talk show, Kiran Abbavaram almost confirmed his relationship status with Rahasya and quipped, 'You got me.'

Rahasya chose a simple sage green flowy shimmer saree with heavily embroidered blouse for the evening event. She adorned diamond jewelry, a heavy necklace, matching earrings, and diamond-emerald studded bangles. She left her hair open in curls. Kiran Abbavaram on the other hand, wore a baby pink kurtha with white pants to keep the entire trousseau muted, keeping up with the easy-breezy look of his fiance.

