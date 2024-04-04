Kismat OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Srinivas Avasarala- Abhinav Gomatam's Comedy Film

Kismat OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time Fixed: Kismat is the latest crime-comedy drama written and directed by Srinath Badineni which was released theatrically on February 2 to a low-key buzz. The movie earned mixed reactions and was not much of a box-office success.



The critics positively reacted to the performances of the lead actors with Abhinav Gomatam presenting his ease and comedy timing that stood out. The film's story and presentation have gone a bit downslide along with the screenplay.

