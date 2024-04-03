Lambasingi OTT Release Date, Platform & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss Divi-Naveen Gandhi's Film

Lambasingi OTT Release Date, Time, & Platform Fixed: Lambasingi is the latest slow-action drama set in an agency area featuring mostly up-and-coming actors. The movie was released theatrically on March 15 to critical response. Written and directed by Naveen Gandhi, the movie's pre-release buzz was decent owing to the support it garnered from the Tollywood biggies.

Advertisement

After the movie was released, movie enthusiasts who watched Lambasingi appreciated Divi for her impressive performance after her Bigg Boss Telugu stint. In the role of Haritha, she brought out several emotions and delivered a solid performance as a debutante. The movie, however, lacked originality in the story and was a run-of-the-mill narrative.

Advertisement

Lambasingi Synopsis

Veera Babu (Bharath Raj) joins the police department as a constable and gets posted in Lambasingi, a tribal region in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district. He then falls in love with Harithi (Divi Vadthya). While all is going well with Veera Babu and his budding love, the assassination of the region's MLA by the Naxalites pushes Veera Babu into a fix as he uncovers Haritha's true identity and her past.

Advertisement

Lambasingi OTT Release Date & Time Fixed

Finally, the official announcement of the Lambasingi movie's OTT release date was announced recently. The movie's digital streaming rights were bagged by OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie makers and the OTT platform have decided to bring this rural love story to wider audiences on April 2.

Lambasingi Cast

The movie stars Kittayya, Vamsi Raj, Bharath Raj, Naveenraj Sankarapu, Janardhan, Nikhil Raj, Evv, Madhavi, and Divi Vadthya among others in key roles.

Advertisement

Lambasingi Crew