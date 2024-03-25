Legend Re-release Trailer Release Time: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Boyapati Srinu's EPIC Film To Hit Screens Again

Nandamuri Balakrishna Legend Re-release Trailer Release Time: Legend is the second consecutive blockbuster from the combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. Released back in 2014, Legend was a box office hit cementing Balakrishna's position as the box office legend with Boyapati Srinu as director. The duo delivered blockbusters later in the following years as well.

Legend was first theatrically opened to a super hit response on March 28 2014. The movie made about Rs 70 Crore at the box office. The movie's latest remastered 4K version is gearing up for a theatrical re-release. On March 30, Legend will hit the select screens in the two Telugu-speaking states, becoming one of the films to re-release in Tollywood.

Legend Synopsis

Krishna is a happy-go-lucky youngster who resides in Dubai. He falls in love with Sneha and when it is time for them to get married, Krishna comes to India to seek his grandmother's blessings. But, Jeetendra, a gangster plots revenge with his gang on Krishna.

Legend Re-Release Trailer Release Date

The trailer of the upgraded 4k version of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Legend movie is going to release in the theatres amid excitement on March 30. The movie's theatrical trailer will be out at 6 PM on March 25.

Legend Cast

Legend movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay, Brahmaji, Chalapathi Rao, Brahmanandam, Armen Greyg, Narendra Jha, Kamal Kamaraju, Kaveri, Sujata Kumar, Hamsa Nandini, Rao Ramesh, Jayaparakash Reddy, Sameer, and Shatru among others in key roles.

Legend Crew