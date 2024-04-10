Love Guru: All About How A Tragic Past and Film Ambitions Unite Two Hearts

The movie "Love Guru" tells the story of Aravind, a company boss in Malaysia, who is deeply affected by the loss of his most cherished person. This loss keeps him from considering marriage until he ends up marrying Leela, his relative's daughter, who wasn't interested in him. This decision leads Leela to distance herself from Aravind. The film explores how Aravind's past loss influenced his life, the circumstances leading to his marriage with Leela, and the struggles Leela faces in pursuing her dream of becoming a film actress.

Advertisement

Aravind takes on the roles of producer and hero in a film to make Leela the heroine, hoping to win her love. The movie delves into whether his efforts were successful and if Leela eventually grows closer to him. "Love Guru" starts with an emotional note, highlighting Aravind's haunted state by a past nightmare. It attempts to address their age gap and Leela's dissatisfaction with marrying against her wishes. To gain her affection, Aravind resorts to pretending to be someone else over the phone, adding an interesting twist to their story.