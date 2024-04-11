Love Guru OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: Vijay Antony's Romantic Drama To Stream On These TWO Platforms

Vijay Antony's Love Guru OTT Platforms Locked: Vijay Antony is one popular Tamil filmmaker and actor who enjoys an unwavering fanbase in the two Telugu states, courtesy of his highly successful film 'Bichagadu.' The actor has been keen on releasing all of his films in Telugu and the most recent is a romantic drama titled Love Guru. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie stars Mirnalini Ravi as the female lead opposite Vijay Antony.

Love Guru hit the screens to a decent response at the box office on April 11, worldwide. Mythri Movie Makers, who have been actively bringing Malayalam and Tamil dubbed releases to Telugu audiences of late, have presented Love Guru Telugu as well.

