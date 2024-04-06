Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Soubin Shahir's Survival Thriller Opens HUGE

Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Manjummel Boys is the latest sensation at the Malayalam box office. The movie is the highest-grosser so far in the Malayalam industry and Chidambaram directed the movie. Released theatrically in Malayalam in February, Manjummel Boys was a sleeper hit that emerged as the top most grosser featuring a bunch of young actors.

Advertisement

Owing to the incredible success the movie enjoyed and the critical as well as commercial acclaim Manjummel Boys garnered, Tollywood's one of the biggest production houses, Mythri Movie Makers have bought the Telugu rights to the film. After the dubbing formalities, Manjummel Boys Telugu opened across the two Telugu-speaking states on April 6 to a thumping response.

Advertisement