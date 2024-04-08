Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi's Film Goes BIG

Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: After ruling the Malayalam box office and becoming the highest-grosser, a youthful survival drama written and directed by Chidambaram titled Manjummel Boys, is now setting the cash registers ringing in Telugu. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers all over the two Telugu-speaking states as well as overseas on April 6.

On the release day, the morning shows saw a lukewarm response but by the end of the day, the evening shows were housefull and theatres were jampacked. In addition, the second day of the release was bigger than the first day, making Manjummel Boys a dear film to the Telugu audiences and film buffs. Extra theatres and shows have been added to the film, owing to the demand.

