Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Chidambaram-Soubin Shahir's Film Holds Strong

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Telugu: Manjummel Boys movie's Telugu version was released worldwide by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banners on April 6, following its tremendous and unprecedented success in Malayalam. The movie written and directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys is the highest-grosser at the Kerala box office, beating the rest.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the infamous Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. A group of 9 friends embark on a jolly holiday trip from the Manjummel area of Kochi. They explore the city and take a turn to see the Guna Caves. Unfortunately, after entering the restricted are, one of their friends slips into a cave opening that is almost 900 ft. The perplexed boys don't know what to do but are vehement about not leaving their friend there. Despite discouraging situations, all of them try to retrieve him from the cave.

Advertisement