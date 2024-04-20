Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Soubin Shahir's Sensational Survival Drama

Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT Release Date Out: Manjummel Boys is the latest box office sensation and the highest-grosser to date in Malayalam, beating the records set by superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. The movie, a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram, won widespread applause as well as money from Malayalam and Telugu critics and box offices.

After the epic theatrical run in Malayalam version, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banners bought the Telugu rights of Manjummel Boys movie and released it on April 6, to a thumping response.

