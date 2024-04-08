Mrunal Thakur on the Unexpected Success of Sita Ramam

The latest episode of Kiska Brand Bajega, hosted by Aditya Bhatt features Mrunal Thakur. In a candid conversation, Mrunal talks about the journey of signing and experiencing the unexpected success and overwhelming appreciation for her film "Sita Ramam".

In the conversation, when asked about her expectations during the signing of the movie did she imagine the kind of success or appreciation you would receive, Mrunal confesses she wasn't expecting it. When she signed on for the movie, Mrunal had no idea how much popularity or praise would I get. "No, I didn't. When I was signing the movie a lot of people were like, were not aware at first place, the film only blew out when it was released in Telugu. You know before the release, the buzz, you know they say 'buzz kya hai', she stated.

