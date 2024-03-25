Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Drama Is Numerically Lagging Behind

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: 'Om Bheem Bush' is the latest horror-comedy written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti hit the screens amid decent expectations on March 22. The movie starring the famous trio of 'Brochevarevaru Ra'-Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda was reviewed as a laugh riot and is true to the tagline 'No Logic Only Magic.'

Critics who watched the movie gave a thumbs-up to the comedy quotient but were disappointed with the lack of proper story, conflict, and the director's vision to elaborate on his core point. The climax is also said to have been a disadvantage.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Day 4 Box Office Prediction

The movie Om Bheem Bush's theatrical business was around Rs 9.50 Crore (worldwide), which means that the movie had already earned table profits for its makers even before its release. With the kind of positive reviews pouring in, it looks like the opening weekend is going to be big for this comedy-drama with a horror twist.

Day 1: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.39 Crore

Day 4: Rs Crore to be updated

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 6.64 Crore (approximately)

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.