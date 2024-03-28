Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Drama Is Fastest Rs 22 Crore Film

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Om Bheem Bush is the fastest Rs 20 Crore plus film for Sree Vishnu, and his career's first. After the movie hit the screens, it won applause for its entertainment quotient although critics pointed out the lack of story and coherence in the filmmaker's conviction to translate his idea visually.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Prediction

The movie Om Bheem Bush's theatrical business was around Rs 9.50 Crore (worldwide), which means that the movie had already earned table profits for its makers even before its release. The movie got mixed reactions and most of the critics and film buffs spoke about the lack of a storyline and narration that could have otherwise made an impact in this laugh-riot kind of movie. But, Om Bheem Bush is working at the overseas box office and the movie made a decent figure of about Rs 22 Crore worldwide within four days of its theatrical release, claimed the producers. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Om Bheem Bush (India), here.

Day 1: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1 Crore

Day 6: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 7: Rs (to be updated)

Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 9.94 Crore (approximately)

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew