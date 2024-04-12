Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After It Hit The OTT Platform

Om Bheem Bush Leaked After OTT Release: The latest comedy entertainer Om Bheem Bush featuring Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda was released worldwide on March 22 amid decent expectations. Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, the movie has undertones of science experiments, ghosts, and a treasure.

The makers of the film claimed that Om Bheem Bush has 'No logic only magic.' The movie is said to be a laugh riot sans an emotional connection. The director's attempt to depict a noble cause has gone haywire due to the logic-less narration and a weak climax, although the movie is highly entertaining.

