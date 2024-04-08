Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date: Here's When You Can Start Streaming THIS Latest Comedy-Drama On Prime Video

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date & Time On Prime Video Out: The 'Brochevarevaru Ra' trio Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda came together once again for a whacky crime-comedy drama titled 'Om Bheem Bush.' The movie written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti was released worldwide on March 22 amid decent expectations.

However, the movie Om Bheem Bush was reviewed as a film that is high on its comedy quotient and lacks the core story, conflict, and purpose. True to the tagline 'No Logic Only Magic,' the movie was commercially successful nevertheless.

