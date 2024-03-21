Om Bheem Bush Theatrical Business: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Film Makes Profit For Makers

Om Bheem Bush Worldwide Theatrical Business: For Om Bheem Bush, the 'Brochevarevaru Ra' trio has come together for the second time with some spook and much more fun. The movie written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, is going to hit the screens tomorrow March 22 worldwide. The expectations on the film are quite high, following the hilarious and intriguing trailer.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are good for nothing but want to become rich by making instant money. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to secure the treasure chests and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

The movie is said to be an out-and-out entertainer with two blocks in the first half and three blocks in the second half loaded with bone-tickling comedy. The movie is going to be a full Paisa Vasool. Check out the tweet below.

Om Bheem Bush Worldwide Theatrical Business

Here is a small detail about the worldwide valued theatrical business of Om Bheem Bush.

Nizam: Rs 3 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1 Crore

Andhra: Rs 4 Crore

AP & TS: Rs 8 Crore

Karnataka, Rest Of India & Overseas: Rs 1.2 Crore

Total Worldwide Business: Rs 9.30 Crore

Break-Even Target: Rs 10 Crore

As per the trade analysts, the theatrical business value of Om Bheem Bush was about Rs 9.30 Crore and if the movie's share value touches Rs 10 Crore, it will become another clean hit for Tollywood in 2024.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.