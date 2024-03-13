Om Bheem Bush Trailer Release Date & Time: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna Film's Glimpse Out On

Om Bheem Bush Trailer Release Date & Time: Om Bheem Bush is the latest comedy-adventure action drama featuring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The movie is ready for theatrical release on March 22 worldwide.

With the tagline that reads 'No Logic Only Magic,' the makers surprised the Tollywood film buffs with the film's teaser, which not only impressed but also set super high expectations.

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush is one of the much-awaited films releasing this early summer in Tollywood. In continuation to the teaser, the makers released a song titled 'Bang Bros,' which was written by Lakshmi Priyanka, a female lyricist. Aditya Iyengar, Dinker Kalvala, Vivek Hariharan, Rutvik Talshilkar, and Sunny MR sang the song composed by Sunny MR.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are good for nothing but want to become rich by making instant money. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to secure the treasure chests and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Trailer Release Date & Time

After the successful teaser and songs that enthralled Tollywood moviegoers, the awaited theatrical trailer of Om Bheem Bush is finally ready. The makers are going to drop the trailer on March 15 at 4.59 PM, an official poster revealed. Keep watching this space for the full trailer review.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew