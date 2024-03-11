Operation Valentine OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Varun Tej's Aerial Thriller To Debut On THIS Platform

Operation Valentine OTT Release Date & Time: Operation Valentine is the latest aerial thriller written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada featuring Varun Tej Konidela in the lead role. The movie was released all over the world in Hindi and Telugu on March 1 amid decent expectations.

After the movie premiered, Varun Tej's performance along with the attempt made by the director to chart the events of Balakot Air Strikes in retaliation to Puluwama attacks in Kashmir in 2019 is receiving applause. However, the movie is reviewed as an average film with many critics opining it to have been made better.

Varun Tej received critical acclaim for his performance and the actor proved his passion for cinema with the roles that he has been picking with each film he does. After his marriage to his lady love Lavanya Tripathi, Operation Valentine is his first release after the joyful wedding festivities and honeymoon although the actor completed shooting for the movie way before.

Operation Valentine OTT On Prime Video From...

The digital streaming rights of this aerial action thriller are secured for a great deal of Rs 26 Crore by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The movie will likely hit the digital streaming platform after its theatrical run and response at the box office. After being commercially unsuccessful, the movie's digital streaming date has been officially announced as March 29, as per the latest reports.

Operation Valentine Cast

The movie stars Varun Tej in the role of Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania. Manushi Chhillar in the role of Sonal Chauhan, Navdeep as Wing Commander Kabir Singh, Ruhani Sharma as Tanya Sharma, and Mir Sarwar among others as part of the important cast.

Operation Valentine Crew