Pawan Kalyan Set To Resume Filming For 'OG' After General Elections In Andhra Pradesh

Power star Pawan Kalyan is working on a new film titled 'OG' (Original Gangster), directed by Sujith and produced by DVV Danayya, known for the epic film, 'RRR'. The film, which is still being shot, has sparked a lot of interest. It features actors like Priyank Arul Mohan and Sriya Reddy in the female lead roles. Despite the anticipation for its release date, production delays have occurred due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, which is going to continue till May this year.

With the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh concluding in early June, Pawan Kalyan is expected to resume shooting for the movie 'OG' towards the end of July or early August. The first part of the movie was shot in Mumbai, and the plan is to complete the remaining portion in a single schedule. Producer DVV Danayya recently confirmed that the movie is set for a grand release on September 27th release, much to the delight of fans.

