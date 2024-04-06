Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Postponed to May 30? Here's Everything We Know

Following the remarkable success of the film Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, its lead actor, Prabhas has seen a surge in popularity. Currently, he's involved in multiple projects, fueled by this newfound enthusiasm. Among his upcoming films is a prestigious project titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin, a movie that carries high expectations that are beyond comprehension. To meet these expectations, the film, which explores the concept of time travel, is being produced on a grand scale with a substantial budget of about Rs 600 Crore.

Advertisement

Production for 'Kalki 2898 AD' began some time ago, with the team seizing every opportunity to continue filming. They have now nearly completed all dialogue scenes called the talkie part. So far, only a few posters and a teaser video have been released from this eagerly awaited movie starring Prabhas. Despite initial announcements targeting a May 9th release, there's been a lack of updates on this front. It is highly rumoured that the filmmakers will officially announce the release postponement.

Advertisement

Continue Reading