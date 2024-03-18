Prabhas Vs Allu Arjun: Will Kalki 2898 AD Clash With Pushpa The Rule At The BO This Summer? Details HERE

Allu Arjun Vs Prabhas At The Box Office This Summer? Prabhas is a pan-India hero with a global image and Allu Arjun, the first Telugu National Award winner known as the style icon. Both of them are also good friends off-screen and share a bond that makes the actors' fans more than happy. Their upcoming films are some of the highest-budget projects featuring the renowned and the best of the actors.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi is one of the highly awaited films and Kalki 2898 AD of Prabhas with an ensemble cast is India's first-ever science fiction movie being helmed on a budget of Rs 600 Crore. Both these films are Tollywood's powerful projects and pride.

Will Puspha 2 & Kalki 2898 AD Clash At The Box Office?

Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to hit the screens worldwide on May 9, one of the special and sentimental days for the filmmakers. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, the hyped sequel's release date was announced as August 15, for the Independence Day weekend. However, both these films are now taking more time than expected, delaying the theatrical release. The postponement of these films might lead to a clash between Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD at the box office, opine the fans and Tollywood insiders.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben are a few other actors in the epic thriller.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast.