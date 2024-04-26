Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For The Sequel & Becomes One Of The Highest Paid Actors In India

Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For Pushpa The Rule: Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is now the most-awaited film of the year to date. Allu Arjun, the National Award-winning actor for the portrayal of Pushparaj, is now a rage. Directed by Sukumar, the movie which features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for a worldwide release on August 15.

After Pushpa hit the screens in December 2021, the movie was a great watch for the fans but what came as a big surprise was the film's unprecedented success and hype in the Hindi belt.

After realizing the hype that Pushpa won from the other language viewers, the makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings have decided to spend more time on the script and also increased their budget to ensure that the sequel becomes bigger and better than the first.

