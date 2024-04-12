Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Filmmakers Spend Massive Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene? Deets In

Pushpa 2: Makers Spend Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene? National Award-winner Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is the biggest film that is going to hit the screens soon. The epic trio- of Allu Arjun, Sukumar, & Devi Sri Prasad are ready to shake the theatres with the movie, which is a sequel to the blockbuster success Pushpa 1 aka Pushpa: The Rise. The movie has been trending all over the internet ever since the filmmakers announced the official teaser.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule is being made on a mammoth scale after its success in the Hindi belt. Makers of the film have earmarked Rs 500 Crore to make the movie. It will be released in five languages on August 15.

Advertisement