Pushpa 2 First Single Promo: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Film's First Song Promo Is Coming Today; Details

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 First Single Promo Release: Allu Arjun, the first National Award winner from Tollywood under the Best Actor category, is now ready to start enthralling fans with the juicy updates and teasers from the film. After a sizzling teaser, now it is time for the film's first single. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens worldwide in five languages on August 15 this year.

Pushpa 2 First Single Promo Drops Today

Mythri Movie Makers have officially announced the date and time of Pushpa 2: The Rule's first single. It reads, "THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4:05 PM ❤️‍🔥

