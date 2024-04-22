Pushpa 2 First Single Release Date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel's First Lyric Video To be Out On...

Pushpa 2 First Single Release In First Week Of May? National Award-winner Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is the biggest film that is going to hit the screens soon. The film's teaser was released recently on April 8, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Delighted fans are now in for another treat as the update about Pushpa 2 movie's first single is about to drop.

Pushpa 2 Expectations

To keep up with the expectations, especially of the Hindi-speaking audiences who loved Pushpa: The Rise, the makers of the film have gone an extra mile, spent a bit more, and took a while to come up with a solid film, with confidence in the director.

