Pushpa 2 Look: Rashmika Mandanna's LOOK From Film LEAKED Online- VIRAL Pic

India's beloved actress, Rashmika Mandanna, known as the National Crush, has once again captured the attention of fans nationwide. A leaked video showcasing her in the Srivalli avatar from the much-awaited Pushpa 2 has gone viral. Dressed in a traditional red kanjivaram saree, heavy gold jewelry, and flowers in her hair, Rashmika's look as a South Indian bride has sparked much curiosity and excitement about her role in the sequel.



Advertisement

The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, was a massive hit, setting high expectations for its sequel. Fans are eagerly anticipating Rashmika Mandanna's return as Srivalli, a character that won many hearts in the original film. The leaked footage not only highlights Rashmika's stunning appearance but also hints at the grandeur and visual appeal of Pushpa 2, adding to the growing excitement.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her latest blockbuster, 'Animal'. She has an impressive lineup of projects ahead, including Chhava, Kubera, The Girlfriend, and Animal Park, showcasing her versatility as an actress. With such a diverse range of roles, Rashmika's fans are eager to see her bring magic to the big screen once again.