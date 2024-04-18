Pushpa 2 OTT Rights SOLD: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Hyped Sequel Makes A RECORD Deal On Netflix; Details

Netflix Buys Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Rights For Rs 275 Crore: Pushpa 2 is the much-awaited and one of the biggest films Tollywood has ever made. The National Award-winning Allu Arjun is going to enthrall his fans and film buffs with his portrayal of Pushparaj in this sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule.' Written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi, the movie is expected to shatter the existing box office records worldwide on August 15 this year.

The makers of this Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film have dropped the much-hyped teaser featuring Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar, much to the excitement of his fans. The teaser, needless to say, set a new record on the YouTube platform, as all eyes in the country are set on Pushparaj and Pushpa 2 movie's release.

