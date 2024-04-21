Pushpa 2 Overseas Rights: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel Fetches Rs 100 Crore, Biggest Deal Ever?

Pushpa 2 Theatrical Rights Fetch Rs 100 Crore Overseas: Allu Arjun's upcoming sequel to Pushpa 1 titled Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, is nearing completion and the entire team of the Mythri Movie Makers is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the sequel exceeds expectations and emerges into a most successful sequel. The movie is gearing up for a mammoth-scale release in five languages worldwide on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Pushpa 2 Synopsis

After successfully taking control of the red sandalwood smuggling in the area and the state, Pushparaj challenges SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is enraged and vows revenge. As Pushpa ties the knot with Srivalli, an intense chase ensues.

