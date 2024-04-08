Pushpa 2 Teaser: Allu Arjun Unleashes His Best Yet In This Acclaimed Film By Sukumar With Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Teaser Review: The highly-anticipated teaser of the year, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule is out now on the occasion of the Iconic Star's birthday. Fans of the actor are in a celebratory mode and the befitting teaser added to the sky-high expectations on this Sukumar's directorial. The movie is going to hit the screens worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Released

The makers of this prestigious and highly-anticipated sequel, Mythri Movie Makers, have announced that the film's official teaser will be dropped on April 8, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. Fans have been waiting for the day and it is finally here.

The teaser was dropped at 11.07 AM sending the fans and enthusiasts into a frenzy; exploding the social media platforms. Needless to say, the Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, and Pushpa The Rule hashtags have been trending. Check it out here

Pushpa 2 Teaser Review

The actor who won the National Award for portraying Pushparaj in Pushpa: The Rise, unleashed his acting prowess and passion for his work for the sequel as well. In the teaser glimpse, he not only swept everybody off their feet but by doing it in a saree and a makeover that he never tried before; much more convincingly and with conviction.

Allu Arjun looked nothing less than intimidating and ravishing in the get-up in which he slayed and faced the goons. The glimpse was supposedly from a crucial fight sequence in the film, which was set in the backdrop of a rural festival that happens in the Tirupathi region annually. The background score by Devi Sri Prasad was exceptional and fans just cannot wait for more.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast. Sreeleela, the hottest actress in Tollywood was also approached for a special song in the film, which will be on the lines of what Samantha did for Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.