Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date: Allu Arjun's Hyped Sequel's Exciting Glimpse Will Be Out On THIS Special Day

Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date: The National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, the one who made Tollywood proud with his exceptional talent showcased in Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rise,' is currently holidaying in Dubai, with his wife and two children. The actor reportedly touched down in the country to unveil his wax statue at the museum.

Allu Arjun's upcoming sequel to Pushpa 1 titled Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, is nearing completion and the entire team of the Mythri Movie Makers is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the sequel will exceed the expectations of the fans after the tremendous success Pushpa: The Rise had set at the box office.

Initially, the release date was announced as August 15, 2024, but due to production delays, this Devi Sri Prasad musical will be released in the latter part of the year.

Reportedly, the overseas rights for the theatrical of Pushpa 2 have been sold for a whopping Rs 100 Crore deal, which is termed to be higher than that of Prabhas' Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire. With many more months for the sequel to be unveiled on the silver screen, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this epic film a never-before and ever-after film made in Tollywood.

Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Update

Going by the available information, the teaser of Pushpa 2 will be dropped on April 8. The three-minute glimpse of the actor and the movie which was released earlier drew a mammoth response. The teaser is expected to only surpass all records on the YouTube and internet. Check out the tweet below.

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast. Sreeleela, the hottest actress in Tollywood was also approached for a special song in the film, which will be on the lines of what Samantha did for Pushpa: The Rise.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.