Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser: Allu's Arjun Look, Rockstar DSP's Music- Things That Stood Out

The long-awaited teaser for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has finally been unveiled, captivating audiences with a sneak peek into the vibrant world of Pushpa. The teaser's charm is significantly enhanced by the background music (BGM) crafted by the celebrated National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP. Following the release of the teaser, discussions have been rife among fans about the potential for Allu Arjun and DSP to clinch another National Award.

Devi Sri Prasad, who previously charmed listeners with his compositions in 'Pushpa: The Rise’, continues to dominate music charts with hits like 'Saami Saami’, 'Oo Antava’, and 'Srivalli’. The musical repertoire from the first film garnered pan-India acclaim, setting high expectations for the sequel's musical offerings. As 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gears up for its grand release on August 15 this year, the teaser hints at an enthralling musical journey awaiting viewers in cinemas.

