Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor to Carry Forward Legacy and Spark New On-Screen Chemistry in RC16

The entertainment world was set ablaze as global superstar Ram Charan unveiled his latest cinematic masterpiece, RC16, alongside the talented Janhvi Kapoor, during a grand launch ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Echoing the esteemed legacy of iconic pairings in Telugu cinema, exemplified by the legendary film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor's late mother, the iconic Sridevi, RC16 holds a special significance. As torchbearers of this illustrious lineage, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor embark on a journey to carve their own legacy, and fans excitement is off the roof.

This dynamic duo promises to bring a fresh perspective to the screen, blending the allure of double-star power with an invigorating on-screen chemistry.