Ram Charan Birthday: Jaragandi Song From Game Changer Dropped; Actor Visits Tirupati With Upasana & Klin Kaara

Jaragandi Song From Game Changer Out Now: Ram Charan emerged as one of the leading actors of the country today, thanks to SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor's popularity went global after the movie's epic worldwide fame. Ram Charan turned 39 years old and celebrates his birthday. On the occasion, Ram Charan visited Tirupati to seek blessings from Venkateswara Swamy along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, and daughter Klin Kaara during the wee hours. Upasana's parents accompanied them.

Ram Charan, the global star will be seen in maverick filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam's upcoming political drama titled 'Game Changer.' The movie's shooting is nearing completion.

This is the first time for director Shankar to work on a story that is not his own. The movie Game Changer's story was written by another filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The movie marks the Telugu directorial debut of Shankar and the Tamil debut of Ram Charan as Game Changer is being shot as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual.

Game Changer Synopsis

In the movie, Ram Charan plays a dual role as a political leader and an IAS son. The IAS officer gets down to becoming a Game Changer in the political scenario where he fights the corrupt system and ensures genuine governance.

Jaragandi Song Out

The highly anticipated song from Game Changer, which stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan for the second time, is finally out. The song was earlier leaked online several months ago. The fans have already an idea about what the song is going to be like. The official version of the Jaragandi song was released on the occasion. Check it out below.

Game Changer Cast

Along with Ram Charan, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala among others in key roles.