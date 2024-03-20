Ram Charan & S Shankar's Game Changer Strikes A Deal With Amazon Prime

Ram Charan, a prominent figure in the Indian cinema landscape, has been making headlines with his consistent success in the film industry. Supported by the influential mega family, Charan has carved out a significant space for himself, boasting a high success rate in his cinematic endeavors. His reputation soared to global recognition with the blockbuster hit, 'RRR'. Building upon this momentum, Ram Charan is now collaborating with celebrated director S Shankar on a project titled 'Game Changer'. Despite facing unexpected delays, over 60% of the movie has reportedly been completed.

'Game Changer' marks the collaboration of titanic proportions involving Ram Charan and S Shankar. This upcoming political thriller aims to meet the lofty expectations placed on it without compromise. Efforts are being ramped up to ensure its release by December this year. Producer Dil Raju has already begun the film's pre-release business dealings, highlighting the industry's confidence in the project. In a significant development, Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights for 'Game Changer', marking a milestone as Ram Charan's most lucrative digital deal to date, excluding 'RRR'.

Actress Kiara Advani stars opposite Ram Charan, along with Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali, and Rajeev Kanakala playing pivotal roles in this pan-India movie. Under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, 'Game Changer' is set to be a major addition to Ram Charan's illustrious career. The music for the film is being composed by Thaman, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. With the shoot progressing rapidly, 'Game Changer' is poised to be a significant release for the Indian film industry, eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

