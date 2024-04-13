Ram Charan Conferred With Honorary Doctorate in Literature By Chennai's Vels University - PIC & VIDEO

Ram Charan, a celebrated name in the Indian entertainment industry, recently received a notable accolade from Vels University, Chennai. During their 14th Annual Convocation, the university awarded him an honorary Doctor of Literature degree. This event was prominently shared across social media platforms by numerous fan pages, highlighting the actor's significant achievement.

Advertisement

At the graduation ceremony, where Charan was the chief guest, he was adorned in a red graduation gown, signifying the honorary degree bestowed upon him. Vels University, through its official social media account, shared a momentous group photograph with Charan. The caption recognized him as an "Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree."

Advertisement