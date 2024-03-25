Ram Charan Gears Up for New Films with Top Directors Shankar and Sukumar

Ram Charan, known for his role in the movie RRR and the global hit song Naatu Naatu, has become a sensation across the country. Despite not releasing any movies after RRR, he's been working hard on upcoming projects. He's collaborating with renowned director Shankar on a highly anticipated film and has also confirmed his involvement in another project directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film, titled "Peddi," will feature Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, Ram Charan has announced yet another movie, further exciting his fans.

