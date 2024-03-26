Ram Charan's Game Changer Movie Song Jaragandi Release Date And Time Revealed: Birthday Treats In Progress

Ram Charan's Game Changer Jaragandi Song Release Date & Time: Game Changer is the upcoming bilingual action film featuring Global star Ram Charan. The actor is making his direct Tamil debut through this bilingual in which he plays a dual role. Game Changer is a political drama and stars Kiara Ali Advani as the female lead.

Advertisement

This is the first time for director Shankar is working on the story written by another filmmaker, Karthik Subbaraj. The movie also marks the Telugu directorial debut of Shankar. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are collaborating for the second time after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video Bags Game Changer OTT Rights

Recently, the makers of Game Changer movie, a political drama in which Charan will be playing a dual role as a father and son, closed its OTT deal. Amazon Prime Video succeeded in bagging the digital streaming rights for Rs 150 Crore pushing behind ZEE 5, which also competed for the rights. But, if things figure out between the makers and the OTT representatives, the Hindi dubbing rights to Game Changer might be secured by Zee 5.

Advertisement

Jaragandi Song Release Date & Time

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming films including RC 17, RC 16, and Shankar Shanmugam's Game Changer. The much-awaited song 'Jaragandi' from Game Changer will be released on March 26 at 9 AM.

Game Changer Cast

Along with Ram Charan, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala among others in key roles.

Advertisement

Game Changer Crew