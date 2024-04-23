Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Navigates Through Production Delays and OTT Market Woes

The film 'iSmart Shankar,' starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannath, was a big hit. Now, their new project, a sequel to the previous one titled 'Double iSmart,' is getting a lot of attention. But there have been rumors that money problems are causing delays in the production of the film.

Advertisement

Rumors said the filming came to a halt because of a disagreement about how much Ram should be paid. But people closely working on the film say that's not true. Ram got some money upfront but not all of it. About 90% of the movie has been completed and there are three songs and extra patch work coupled with some minor scenes to be filmed.

Advertisement

Continue Reading