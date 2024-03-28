RAM (Rapid Action Mission) OTT Release Date: When To Watch This Latest Crime Action Film On Prime Video

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) Debuts On Prime Video: RAM (Rapid Action Mission) is the latest action drama that hit the screens on January 26 this year. The movie was not very popular and was released amid a slow buzz. The movie written and directed by Mihiraam Vynateyaa in his first directorial attempt consists of mostly newcomers and deals with the terrorism-free country theme.

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) Synopsis

A youngster takes on his father's vision to see a terrorism-free country and ventures into challenging situations.

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) OTT

The movie was released theatrically to a limited release across the two Telugu states on January 26. The movie is now on the Amazon Prime video OTT platform and it started streaming on March 28.

The movie was reviewed as a 'noteworthy addition to the cinematic landscape with its adherence to the action genre tropes, as opined by a critic (DC). Several other reviews also praised the film's story, and cast's performance and said that it shines in important aspects. However, there wasn't a big recognition for the film at the box office before or after its release.

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) Cast

The movie stars Surya Ayyalasomayajula as Ram, the lead actor. The movie stars Dhanya Balakrishna, Bhanu Chander, P Sai Kumar, Rohit, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ravi Varma, Meena Vasu, Amit Tiwari, and Mahaboob Bhasha among others in key roles.

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) Crew