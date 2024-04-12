Razakar OTT Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Bobby Simha, Prema, & Anasuya's Historical Action Drama

Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad OTT Release Date Update

Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is the latest period action drama that was set in the pre-historic era of the country. Co-written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the movie referred to as Razakars, hit the screens on March 15 worldwide to a critical response and positive reviews.

Razakar Synopsis

After the British declared independence, the country celebrated but not Hyderabad. The ruler of Hyderabad, Nizam Mir Usman Ali Khan opposes to free Hyderabad. With the help of a para-military force convened by the British called Razakars, he torments the citizens. Razakar Chief Khasim Rizvi carried out a heinous act of genocide that had gone down in history.

Razakar OTT Release Date & Time

As per the available information, the digital streaming rights to this epic historical actioner are secured by the Zee 5 OTT platform. The movie, which received critical acclaim when it hit the screens on March 15, is now ready to make its digital streaming debut.

In a report on Hindustan Times Telugu, Razakar will be released on the streaming platform ZEE 5 either on April 26 or May 3. The final date of the movie's premiere is not officially out yet.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Cast

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad stars a plethora of talented Telugu and Tamil actors including Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Raj Arjun, Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, Arav Chowdharry, Mathew Varghese, Keshav Deepak, Tej Sapru, Prema, Devi Prasad, Ravi Prakash, Chandhunadh, Sundip Ved, Mahesh Achanta, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Annusriya Tripathi among others in pivotal characters.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Crew

The movie was directed by Yata Satyanarayana. Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanaraya worked on the film's script. Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy produced the movie under the Samarveer Creations banner. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's entire background score and music. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy cranked the camera. Tammiraju worked as the film's editor.