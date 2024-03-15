Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download After Theatrical Release

Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad Leaked Online: Co-written and directed by Yaata Satyanarayana, Razakar-The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is the latest action drama that showcased the realistic side of the atrocities the Razakars and Nizam rules subjected the people of the city after the independence. Featuring Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Prema, and Vedika among others in key roles, Razakar movie hit the screens to positive reviews on March 15.

Advertisement

The movie Razakar talks about the troubles and oppression the people of Hyderabad had to face due to the behaviour of the Nizami rulers as well as the Razakars, the paramilitary force established by the British, during their reign in India. With the continuous torture and oppression forced on the people, they revolted against the Nizams. This movie is an attempt to showcase the valor and heroic acts of the people of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Razakar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Razakar movie fell prey to the rampant and huge piracy mafia as soon as it hit the screens on March 15. Several unscrupulous websites that thrive on piracy content have copied the entire Razakar (2024) movie and shared it with other such websites. The links to them are now going viral on social media. They enable the viewers to watch and download the entire movie for free.

Advertisement

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Cast

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad stars a plethora of talented Telugu and Tamil actors including Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Raj Arjun, Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, Arav Chowdharry, Mathew Varghese, Keshav Deepak, Tej Sapru, Prema, Devi Prasad, Ravi Prakash, Chandhunadh, Sundip Ved, Mahesh Achanta, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Annusriya Tripathi among others in pivotal characters.

Advertisement

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Crew

The movie was directed by Yata Satyanarayana. Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanaraya worked on the film's script. Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy produced the movie under the Samarveer Creations banner. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's entire background score and music. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy cranked the camera. Tammiraju worked as the film's editor.