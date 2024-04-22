Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad Hindi Release: Cast Reaches Statue Of Unity Amid BIG Announcement

Razakar To Release In Hindi: Based on the genocide that happened in Hyderabad during the time of India's independence, the movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is set to release nationwide on April 26th, 2024. The movie is all set to make it's release in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Raj Arjun, and Annusriya Tripathi are the lead actors of the movie. Amid the announcement of release, the producer of the film Gudur Narayana Reddy along with the cast members reached Statue of Unity and paid a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Advertisement To note, the Statue of Unity is located in Gujarat and it is the tallest statue in the whole world. Statue of Unity was innaugrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of now, it has become one of the greatest tourist attractions in the city. Advertisement Tej Sapru who is portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the movie, said that it was a "challenging task to portray the Iron Man on screen." He further claimed "as I stand at the Statue of Unity, it is a moment of great pride for me." He added "From here, the message will reach the entire nation that everyone should watch this film." Advertisement Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderbad To Release In Hindi Gudur Narayana Reddy has revealed that the movie Razakar will release in Hindi along with several other languages spoken that are spoken in southern India. The release is taking place so that the genocide story reaches every corner of the country. The producer said, "We believe that through the Statue of Unity, we can convey the message of the struggles faced by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and how he unified the nation. His accomplishments should never be forgotten." Advertisement Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad Storyline Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad will throw light on the historic event that has been kept away from the country for the past 75 years. In the trailer, amidst atrocities on women, children, and the elderly, the Nizam of Hyderabad orders, "No more hailing of Lord shiv should be heard, and no more saffron flags should be seen." While, Sardar Patel's message reaches the Nizam that if Hyderabad is not combined in India, the situation will deteriorate. While the genocide takes place, the Indian Army and the brave freedom fighters comes in together to start a bloody battle with the Nizam's Razakars. Sardar Patel's dialogue claims, "No ceasefire, no surrender, only war" ignites the spirits. Advertisement Gudur Narayana Reddy says that he want the audience to witness the brutal massacre that happened long time ago and the story of the brave freedom fighters through his film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. The movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is produced by Samarveer Creations LLP. MORENEWS