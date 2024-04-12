RC 16: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Will Be Joined By Sreeleela In Buchi Babu Sana's Sports-Based Drama; Details

Sreeleela Joins Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor In RC 16? Ram Charan, the global star, is currently filming for two of his upcoming films which are highly awaited and prestigious for several reasons. The first one is his direct Tamil debut under the direction of maverick filmmaker S Shankar, titled 'Game Changer,' the other is the curious story 'Uppena' fame Buchi Babu Sana narrated to the actor. 'Peddi' is the rumoured title of this film.

Referred to as RC 16, the movie is now ready to go on the floors shortly. The actor will romance not one but two heroines, as per the latest update with one being the sultry siren Janhvi Kapoor. After Devara with Jr NTR, Janhvi carefully signed her second south film with Ram Charan, making a stellar debut.

