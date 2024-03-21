RC 16 Update: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor To Be Joined By Sanjay Dutt In Buchi Babu Sana's Sports Drama

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16? Mega power star Ram Charan was in the news and was trending big time for the official launch event of his upcoming film with 'Uppena' fame writer-director Buchi Babu Sana. For this director's second film, which is going to be a sports-based emotional drama, Ram Charan is going to collaborate with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The puja ceremony took place in Hyderabad in a grand manner on March 20.

The launch was attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman, S Shankar, Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Boney Kapoor, and the producers at the helm of Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings. It is worth mentioning that Buchi Babu Sana was an assistant director to Sukumar, where he honed his skills.

Sanjay Dutt Likely To Sign The Dotted Line For RC 16?

As the buzz around the official launch is yet to settle down, with the star-studded and grand event that it was, there is another interesting update about Buchi Babu Sana's directorial that is making the fans happy. If the rumour mills are to be believed, Bollywood's dearest Baba, Sanjay Dutt was approached for an important role in RC 16. The narration happened in Mumbai and the actor is said to have liked the script and showed willingness to be part of the project. The official announcement will follow.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has been signing South films starting from KGF 2 and then Leo. He is also working with Prabhas for the second time in Maruthi's directorial 'The Raja Saab,' along with Puri Jagannadh-Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar's sequel titled Double iSmart.

RC 16 Cast and Crew