RC17: Janhvi Kapoor Or Kiara Advani- Who Will Play Female Lead In Ram Charan's Film?

Global Star Ram Charan is all set to dazzle fans with his line-up for 2024, marking significant buzz in the entertainment world. Among his awaited projects, 'Game Changer’ opposite Kiara Advani and 'RC16’ with Janhvi Kapoor are creating waves. However, it's his latest endeavour, #RC17, that's currently grabbing headlines and stirring curiosity among fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

The intrigue around #RC17, especially regarding who will star as the female lead alongside Ram Charan, is growing by the day. Having already showcased chemistry with Bollywood's Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the industry and fans are abuzz with speculation about who will next join the charismatic actor on-screen. This comes after Ram Charan’s announcement on his birthday, highlighting his collaboration with director Sukumar for #RC17. The duo has previously delivered the hit 'Rangasthalam’, raising expectations for their next project.

With Ram Charan's reputation for versatility and striking performances, the anticipation for #RC17 is sky-high. Questions are swirling: Will the film feature a Bollywood star to match Ram Charan's magnetism, or will it opt for a talent from the south to offer a fresh dynamic duo?