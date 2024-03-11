Salaar Part 2 Update: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Go On Floors Very Soon, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Salaar Part 2 Update: Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire, Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's recent high-octane action entertainer rocked the box office worldwide after it hit the screens on December 22 in five languages amid sky-high expectations. After the theatrical release, Salaar earned positive reviews and made the fans of Prabhas happy and content.

Salaar Premise

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire is the story set against the backdrop of a fictional kingdom called Khansaar. It is the tale of two best friends from childhood, who grow old to become the worst enemies.

In Khansaar, Raja Mannar wants to announce his son Vardharaja Mannar as his successor much to the dismay of his ministers and advisors. However, the minister's ploy was to kill Vardha and destroy Khansaar by deploying foreign armies. Vardha escapes the attempt and approaches his childhood friend Deva Salaar. What happens next? forms the story of the first part of Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire.

Salaar Part 2- Shouryaanga Parvam Update

Malayalam superstar, actor-director-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Varadharaja Mannar in Salaar, is the official source of this exciting piece of news to the fans of Prabhas and Salaar. He spoke about the sequel of Salaar, titled Shouryaanga Parvam. As per the latest reports, Prithviraj was reported saying that the movie will go on floors very soon. However, any other details about the sequel are awaited.

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire Cast

Prabhas played the role of Devaratha aka Deva, who is also Deva Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen in a dual role as Vardharaja Mannar and Siva Mannar. Shruti Haasan played the role of Aadhya Krishnakanth, Deva's love interest. Jagapathi Babu as Raja Mannar, Bobby Simha as Bhaarava, Tinnu Anand as Gaikwad, Ramana as Rinda, Easwari Rao as Deva's mother, Sriya Reddy as Radha Rama Mannar, Vardha's sister, Ramachandra Raju as Rudra have played their characters to perfection with ease. In addition, the movie also stars Madhu Guruswamy, Saptagiri, Brahmaji, Shafi, Jhansi, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, Prudhvi Raj, and Simrat Kaur.